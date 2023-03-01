Eyeing to seal a series victory, India will face Australia in the 3rd Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Indore. India's win in the 2nd Test against Australia at Delhi, from a position where Australia were slightly ahead in the game shows how India has created the reputation of Invincibles at home in Test cricket. They have dominated Australia in the first two Tests despite Australia being well prepared. There is criticisms around how the Australian batters approached the Innings and their method of trying to sweep away the Indian spinners. It has not been productive at all in the low bounce Delhi wicket and at times it seemed like Australia have just panicked. Except Nathan Lyon, the Australian spinners looked ineffective too. Captain Pat Cummins had back-to-back poor Test matches. He will miss the Indore Test as he returned home to take care of his mother who is under palliative care. Ahead of the Indore Test, which will offer some better batting conditions, Australia have to look at their combinations again with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc most likely to be available for selection. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Indore.

India on the other hand are relaxed and focused. They need one more win to lock their place in the final of the World Test Championship and they will not want to put a foot wrong from an advantageous position in the Indore Test. Rohit Sharma's form has been a assurance for India along with another cushion provided by the lower order batters but the middle order is still out of runs and need to get some to bring their touch back. Either of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj can be rested too and Umesh Yadav, who is a very good performer in home conditions, can replace them.

Is IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, there will be no live telecast of this match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h. India vs Australia, 3rd Test 2023, Indore Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Stadium.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for IND vs AUS 3rd Test will probably be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary of this important match. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test is likely to be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

