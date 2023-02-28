India have retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy by convincingly winning the second Test match of the series at Delhi. They have been clinical so far in the series troubling Australia in every department and by not allowing them any breathing room. The pitches have not been explosive turners but the Indian spinners and seamers both got out enough purchase to trouble the Australian batters when it was needed. Although the Indian middle order have not scored as much runs as they should, the lower order batters have contributed in crunch moments frustrating the Australian bowlers and taking away the game from them. As they move to the third Test at Indore, India will not be content and will look for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Australia have nothing to lose now and they have to throw a punch back at India. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Indore.

India are currently one Test win away from playing the final of the World Test Championship 2021-2023 cycle. The final will be played from 7-11 June at the iconic Oval Stadium at England. At one point it looked like India will not be able to make the finals this time but now they have a solid chance in front of them. Ahead of that, they will look to settle their combinations as these two remaining Tests will also be the final Test matches they play before the WTC final.

Indore Weather Report

Expected weather in Indore at the time of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Indore is looking very pleasant for a day of good cricket. The temperature will hover around 23-34 degrees during the time of the match with no chance of precipitation. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 16-34 percent. Throughout day 1, there will be hazy sunshine with a decent amount of cloud cover. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs Australia: Shubman Gill to Replace KL Rahul? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Indore.

Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

The surface of Holkar Stadium traditionally has been good for the batters. The pitch is on the flatter side. The pitch is of red soil so the bounce will definitely be better in this Test and Australia in all probability will get the best batting conditions here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2023 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).