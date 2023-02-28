Following back-to-back humiliating defeats in first two Test matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Australia (AUS) will be desperate to bring about a fighting comeback when they face-off hosts India (IND) in the third Test match commencing from March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The third Test action will commence at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 09:00 AM IST. India vs Australia, 3rd Test 2023, Indore Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Stadium.

The Men-in-blue could round-off previous two test matches in a matter of three days. Rohit Sharma led side has successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy for fourth time in a row after taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series, leaving visitors in utter despair. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer with 183 runs to his name and the only Centurion in the series, thus far. All-rounder Axar Patel, who was barely given the ball by skipper in both the matches, could contribute with bat and became the second leading run scorer in the series so far with 158 runs. Though batting was well supported by all-rounders, the top-order including KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to play any impactful innings in two Tests. India saw a sheer dominance of spin attack from injury returnee Ravindra Jadeja who scalped 17 wickets in two Tests and Ravichandran Ashwin who could manage to pull-off 14 wickets.

Australia will head into the third Test match without the regular captain Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, Steve Smith will lead the team as stand-in captain, who will have a huge task of getting the shattered team back into picture. David Warner, who is also set to miss the third Test, will be possibly replaced by Travis Head for the opening slot keeping in view his incredible second inning knock in second test. All-rounder Cameron Green and star pacer Mitchell Starc might also make a comeback to the team. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Indore.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Test

The two teams have fought in 104 Tests against each-other. Australia dominates with 43 wins, whereas, India could emerge victorious 32 times. While 28 matches between the two sides ended on draw, only one match concluded on tie.

IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 Key Players

Key Players Ravindra Jadeja (IND) Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) Rohit Sharma (IND) Usman Khwaja (AUS) Nathan Lyon (AUS)

IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 Mini Battles

Usman Khwaja against the spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli vs Todd Murphy will be two key battles to look forward to.

IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The third Test between India and Australia will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh starting from March 1 to 5. The starting time of the third test match will be 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 AM IST.

IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the India vs Australia Test Series 2023 . Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia Test Series 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the India vs Australia Third Test 2023.

IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

AUS Playing XI: Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy,Lance Morris

