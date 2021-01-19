Madhya Pradesh will look to go at the top of Group D points table as they take on Services in their next fixture in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The encounter takes place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 19). Both sides have fared differently so far in the competition which makes Madhya Pradesh firm favourites for this fixture. With three wins in four games, the Parth Sahani-led team is third in the Group D team standings while Services are holding the fifth spot with mere one win in four outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of Madhya Pradesh vs Services fixture. Is Delhi vs Puducherry, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Available?

Madhya Pradesh have looked a well-balanced side so far and will take the field with great confidence. While Ishwar Pandey and Avesh Khan have regularly troubled the opposition with the ball in hand, Arpit Gaud and Venkatesh Iyer have delivered them in the batting department. On the other hand, the Services haven’t been able to come together as a unit and need to develop a solid plan to get the favourable result. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other relevant information.

Is Services vs Madhya Pradesh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Services vs Madhya Pradesh match will be telecasted live Star Sports Channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only selected matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The live streaming online of Delhi vs Puducherry will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Madhya Pradesh Squad: Arpit Gaud, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Parth Sahani(c), Rakesh Thakur(w), Ankit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ishwar Pandey, Mihir Hirwani, Kuldeep Sen, Rishabh Chouhan, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Ashutosh Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Abhishek Bhandari, Himanshu Mantri, Surendra Malviya, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Arshad Khan

Services Squad: Lakhan Singh, Navneet Singh, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal(c), Nitin Yadav, Nakul Harpal Verma(w), Anshul Gupta, Vikas Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Nitin Tanwar, Varun Choudhary, Sumit Singh, Hardik Rajeev Sethi, Vikas Hathwala, Pulkit Narang, Raushan Raj, Ravi Chauhan, Arun Bamal, Nakul Sharma, Mohit Kumar

