Mumbai, April 20: A fantastic last over by Avesh Khan helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defy some serious hitting by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals (RR) fell short by two runs at their home venue of Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Here we will take a look at top performers from this clash. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won RR vs LSG Indian Premier League 2025 Match 36?.

1. Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram (Photo credit: X @IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Aiden Markram was the top scorer for Lucknow in the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He made 66 runs off 45 balls, which included five fours and three sixes

2. Ayush Badoni

Ayush Badoni (Photo credit: Twitter @LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni scored his first fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He made 50 runs in 34 balls, which included five fours and a six.

3. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga (Photo Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals)

Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Lucknow Super Giants. He took two wickets and gave 31 runs in his four-over spell.

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He made 74 runs in 52 balls which included five fours and four sixes. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell, Others in Elite Company Following Debut During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

5. Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan celebrating. (Photo- X/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Avesh Khan took a three-wicket haul while defending nine runs in the final over against Rajasthan Royals.