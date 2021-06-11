Having finished their quarantine, team India players play a four-day practice match. The cricket match takes place between the Indian squad members. The intra-squad practice match takes place at Southampton ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. Fans will be eager to catch the live streaming of the team India’s intra-squad match and if you are one of the team, read on to find out whether Indian tea,’s intra-squad cricket match is available online anywhere or not. Team India Intra-Squad Match: Virat Kohli and Co Prepare for ICC WTC 2021 Final, BCCI Shares Pics.

After the ICC WTC final against New Zealand, India will face hosts England in a five-match Test series. India earlier named a 20-member squad for WTC final and England Tests. Meanwhile, the intra-squad practice match will provide team India a much-needed practice. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara & Other Members of Team India Sweat it Out in the Nets Ahead of Their WTC 2021 Final Against New Zealand (Watch Video).

Is Team India Intra-Squad Live Streaming Online Available?

Fans might be looking to catch live action of India’s intra-squad. Sadly, no live streaming of the India’s practice match is available anywhere. The match apparently won’t be available on TV as well.

