The Indian cricket team has reached England for the World Test Championship 2021 finals. Ahead of their final match against New Zealand, the team hit the nets and were seen sweating it out as a part of the preparation. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and all others were seen in the nets. India will play the final match against New Zealand on June 18, 2021. The five-day Test match will get over on June 22, 2021. The official account of the BCCI shared the video of the players hitting the nets on their social media accounts. Virat Kohli Geared Up for ICC WTC 2021 Final, Says ‘Happy To Have the Opportunity To Play the World Test Championship’.

For a few days now, the social media accounts of the cricketers are full of quarantine pictures. The team had to undergo a mandatory quarantine for a period of seven days. The families of the cricketers are allowed to travel with them for the final game. Post the finale, India will be playing five-Test match series in England. The tour to England will end in September. Post this, the team might fly to UAE for the remaining matches of the IPL 2021.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the official account of Team India below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

With the likes of former Indian cricketers Gundappa Vishwanathan asking Team India to not take Kane Williamson's side lightly, Virat Kohli and men are surely leaving no stone unturned to win the final match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).