Ish Sodhi's Rap Song on Coronavirus Will Get You Rid of Self-Isolation Boredom, New Zealand Cricketer Titles it 'Cabin Fever', Watch Video

Novel coronavirus has forced people around the world to stay indoors as a precaution against it. Not just common people but celebrities too are self-isolating at home to fight against the COVID-19 virus. And during the lockdown period, celebrities are connecting to fans through social media. Meanwhile, New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi came up with an exciting rap song and shared it on his Instagram account. The Kiwi spinner has titled the song, which his based on coronavirus, as Cabin Fever. Looks Like Janata Curfew Is Being Followed, Says Former New Zealand Coach Mike Hesson.

At the beginning of the video, Sodhi introduces his face mask and TP (toilet paper) as he begins his rap song. “Cabin Fever Self-Ic3lation, track one Cabin Fever Album,” wrote Sodhi while sharing the video.

Here’s Sodhi’s COVID-19 Rap Song!

New Zealand were on their tour of Australia for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) when the impact of the coronavirus began to spread all over the world. After the first match, which was played in front of empty stands, the series was called off due to the COVID-19 scare.

Australia won the first ODI by 71 runs on March 13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Set 259 runs to win, New Zealand were restricted to 187. Sodhi had a good outing on an individual front as he scalped three wickets but gave away 51 runs from his eight overs.