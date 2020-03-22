Looks Like Janata Curfew Is Being Followed, Says Former New Zealand Coach Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, March 22: Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson tweeted a video of an empty Bandra-Worli sealink in Mumbai, saying that the Janata Curfew seems to be a success in the city. "Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1,000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it looks like it's being followed," said Hesson, who has also coached Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic which has affected India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Janata Curfew Over Coronavirus Outbreak: Streets Deserted, Shop Shuttered as Millions Stay Indoors.

Mike Hesson's Tweet

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏 . .#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate pic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the success of the 'Janata Curfew' that is in effect throughout the country on Sunday. Ashwin also said that people should practice "social distancing" which he said will be a big contribution to maintaining harmony in society. "Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to in the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," said Ashwin in his tweet.