Ishant Sharma Trolls Wife Pratima on Team India’s Instagram Post

New Delhi, April 29: Indian fast-bowler Ishant Sharma has hilariously trolled wife Pratima on a post shared on Team India's Instagram handle. In the post, fans were asked to guess the four bowlers in the collage as the identities of the bowlers were kept hidden. Team India's post read: "Guess these four Team India bowlers."

The photos were that of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. Pratima mistook Ashwin for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and got hilariously trolled by her husband. "Pratima, Bumrah is a fast-bowler. I thought you knew that much," wrote Ishant. Ishant Sharma: 'It Was a Roller Coaster Ride for Me After Injury on My Ankle'.

Guess these four #TeamIndia bowlers ?

In normal circumstances, Ishant would currently be playing for Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus pandemic the tournament stands indefinitely postponed. Earlier, Ishant and Pratima did their part in the fight againstOV COVID-19 as they made significant contributions towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund.

"Pratima Singh and I are humbled to contribute to the PMCARES fund! All of us stand together in battling the global pandemic! We did our part and request you to do the same. Small donations make a big difference!" he wrote on his Twitter handle.