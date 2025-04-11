Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 defending champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars. While Shadab Khan is in charge of Islamabad United, Shaheen Afridi is leading Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are the two most successful teams in the PSL’s history having won three and two titles respectively. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IU vs LQ PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. PSL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Pakistan Super League Season 10.

With Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese and Zaman Khan in their ranks, Lahore Qalandars look like a strong T20 unit. But Islamabad United, being a champion team, have a slight edge with the likes of Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah in their ranks as well.

Lahore Qalandars finished at the bottom of the PSL points table last season with just one win from ten games. The Afridi-led side will be looking to start the season on a positive note. On the other hand, Islamabad United, despite finishing third, went on to win the PSL 2024.

When is IU vs LQ PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Defending champions Islamabad United will clash against former winners Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 on Friday, April 11. The IU vs LQ PSL 2025 match is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, and starts at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). PSL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises for Season 10.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IU vs LQ Match in PSL 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PSL 2025. Fans in India can watch the IU vs LQ PSL 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 and 5 SD & HD and Sony Ten 3 Hindi TV channels. For the IU vs LQ PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of IU vs LQ Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode is the new online streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India. Fans can watch the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need an INR 99 pass. JioTV will also provide live streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their website.

