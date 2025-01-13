One of the biggest franchise drafts of the year, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Players Draft for the upcoming PSL 2025 just got done with, and with that, all six franchises have completed their squads for the 10 edition of Pakistan's Premier T20 competition. Unlike the Indian Premier League (IPL), the PSL Players Draft is not done via an auction. But players are slotted across four categories, excluding emerging, and then selected by franchises on a pre-fixed salary. The four major categories are Platinum, Diamond, Gold, and Silver, excluding Emerging and Supplementary. Shaheen Shah Afridi Receives Fan's Choice Award For the Best PSL Bowler, Shadab Khan Honoured As Best All-Rounder During Pakistan Super League Season 10 Draft.

Initially planned for January 11, the PSL 2025 Players Draft took place on January 13, at the iconic Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort in Lahore, where franchises were assigned pick order, where Platinum, Diamond, and Gold allow three picks per side, while Silver as the maximum five, followed by Emerging's two per club, and Supplementary four per team

With several big names getting unsold in the Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction, much anticipation about cricketers feature in the PSL 2025 Players Draft gained momentum, which included David Warner, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Usman Khawaja, and Matthew Short, who were named in Platinum list. Fans eager to check the full squad list of all six franchises will get all the information here. Babar Azam Receives Fan's Choice Award For the Best PSL Batter, Star Cricketer Honoured During Pakistan Super League Season 10 Draft.

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Haider Ali, Naseem Shah, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Matthew Short Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Saad Masood, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Riley Meredith, Rassie van der Dussen, and Sam Billing.

Karachi Kings Squad

Shan Masood, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan Niazi, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Adam Milne, Abbas Afridi, David Warner, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Litton Das, Fawad Ali Riazullah, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Mirza Mamoon Imtiaz

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, and Zaman Khan, David Wiese, Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar, Tom Curran, Salman Ali Mirza, and Muhammad Naeem

Multan Sultans Squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, David Willey and Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Hasnain, Kamran Ghulam Tayyab Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little, Akif Javed, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, and Aamer Azmat Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Admits PSL Can't Hold On to Players If They Get Called As Replacements For IPL 2025, Cites Example of Kieron Pollard Attending Wedding (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Muqeem, Ali Raza, Corbin Bosch, Mohammad Ali, Abdul Samad, Nahid Rana, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Maaz Sadaqat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alzarri Joseph, and Ahmed Daniyal

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Rilee Rossouw, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Haseebullah Khan, Kyle Jamieson, Hassan Nawaz, Khurram Shahzad, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Zeeshan, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik, and Danish Aziz

The PSL 2025 will start mid-way through the IPL 2025, which will be a first for both competitions. The PSL 2025 is being post-posted due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 taking place in February in Pakistan and UAE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).