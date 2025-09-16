The Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 have announced this year's winners. The winners were announced today (September 16) ahead of the award ceremony scheduled to take place on October 2, 2025, at the KBS Hall in Seoul. Winners were chosen from 276 entries across 50 countries with 409 individual submissions. The award ceremony was divided into three categories: International Competition, K-Drama and International Invitation. Here’s a closer look at the stars and dramas that shined bright at the prestigious award ceremony. Emmy Awards 2025: Netflix Hit ‘Adolescence’ Wins 6 Major Awards at 77th Primetime Ceremony.

Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 Winners

Filmmaker-actor Ben Stiller won this year's Golden Bird prize for Season 2 of Severance. The Apple TV series also secured the Best Screenwriter award for Dan Erickson. Apart from this, Netflix's Adolescence emerged as a major winner. The fan-favourite series starring Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper won the Grand Prize, Best Director and Best Actor honours in the international competition category.

In the K-Drama category, When Life Gives You Tangerines and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call won Best Drama awards. IU (Lee Ji Eun) and Ju Ji Hoon have received recognition for their memorable performances in the shows. Check the full list of winners for the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025 below!

International Competition

Grand Prize: Adolescence – United Kingdom

Best TV Movie: The Son – South Korea

Best Miniseries: Pachinko Season 2 – United States

Series: The Good & The Bad – Turkiye

Best Director: Hirokazu Koreeda (Asura), Philip Barantini (Adolescence)

Best Screenwriter: Dan Erickson (Severance Season 2)

Best Actor: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Kim Min Ha (Pachinko Season 2)

International Invitation

Outstanding Asian Star

Kim Seon Ho (The Tyrant), Jisoo (Newtopia) – South Korea

Jisso Wins Outstanding Asian Artiste (South Korean) for ‘Newtopia’

🏆 #JISOO is the winner of “Outstanding Asian Star (South Korea)” at the 2025 Seoul International Drama Awards: “Jisoo was recognized for her portrayal of ‘Young-joo,’ a character showing independent growth in <Newtopia>” The ceremony will take place on Oct. 2 at the KBS Hall… pic.twitter.com/G6tl5nixmN — Blinks United (@blinksunitedtwt) September 16, 2025

Sakaguchi Kentaro (What Comes After Love) – Japan

Bai Yu (Bank on Me) – China

Film Rachanun Mahawan (Pluto) – Thailand

Daniel Padilla (Incognito) – Philippines

Anna Jobling (Dear Love) – Malaysia

K-Drama Competition

Outstanding Korean Drama: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, When Life Gives You Tangerines

Outstanding Korean Actor: Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Outstanding Korean Actress: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Outstanding Korean Drama OST: Young Tak – Unpredictable Life (For Eagle Brothers)

Golden Bird Prize

Ben Stiller (Severance Season 2) 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Adolescence’, ‘The Studio’, ‘The Pitt’ and More – Here’s Where You Can Watch Emmy-Winning Shows Online.

Launched in 2006, the Seoul International Drama Awards recognises and celebrates drama and artistes from around the world. It is organised by the Korean Broadcasters Association and sponsored by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, KBS, SBS, CBS and Seoul Metropolitan Government.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).