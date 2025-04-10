Widely considered the second-best T20 league in the world, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off its 10th edition in a day, having been first introduced in 2015. PSL 2025 will start on April 11 and will end on May 18. This is the first time that PSL will be clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament for the final time will see six teams - Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings - play under current owners, as their 10-year contract with PCB ends upon the completion of PSL 2025. Owners will have an option of retaining or selling off the franchise ahead of PSL 2026. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Ahead of PSL 2025, a few franchises opted to retain their captain from earlier editions, while others chose a different direction and went for new faces to lead the team. This PSL will also provide a few captains to build on their legacy, having already tasted success in the tournament one or more times. Check the list of captains of all franchises for the Pakistan Super League 10 below. PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

PSL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Pakistan Super League 10

Team Captain Islamabad United (IU) Shadab Khan Karachi Kings (KK) David Warner Quetta Gladiators (QG) Saud Shakeel Multan Sultans (MS) Mohammad Rizwan Peshwar Zalmi (PZ) Babar Azam Lahore Qalandars (LQ) Shaheen Shah Afridi

Out of the current pool of PSL 2025 captains, Shaheen Shah Afridi is the only player to win two titles as a leader, while others like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan have only one under their belt. PSL 2025 will be Saud Shakeel's maiden tournament as captain for Quetta Gladiators, while for Babar Azam, a lot will be at stake, having left Pakistan T20I leadership.

Karachi Kings have named David Warner as skipper, who has experience of winning IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad and will hope for the former Australian opener to rekindle his leadership form.

