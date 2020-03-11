Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 in Dharamshala

Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In yet another three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India will take on South Africa. This is the first home series for India after returning from New Zealand tour. India started off New Zealand tour impressively with a 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is. However, the Virat Kohli-led side faced embarrassment as they were handed clean sweeps in the three-match ODI and two-match Test series. Now against South Africa, the Men in Blue will be looking to get back on winning track. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 Match Preview: Jolted IND Look to Start Well Against SA in Dharamsala.

India will be boosted by the return of opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Apart from them, fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar also makes a return to the Indian team. South Africa has been in good form and recently whitewashed Australia at home in three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, ahead of the series opener in Dharamshala, here’s a look at some exciting battles within the match that could make this ODI an interesting one. India Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock: After returning from injury, fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has struggled to pick wickets, and that has been a worrying factor for India. South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has been in good form and generally enjoys batting against India. Bumrah will have to be at his best to unsettle de Kock early on.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Lungi Ngidi: The left-handed opening batsman is returning from injury and will be under some pressure. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi will be looking to make things tough for the fit-again Dhawan. An exciting contest with the new ball is on the cards. India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs SA 1st ODI Match 2020.

Keshav Maharaj vs Hardik Pandya: All-rounder Pandya will be looking to make an impact in the match straightaway returning from an injury. Pandya is known for his hard-hitting abilities, and he generally likes to go after spinners. So, how Keshav Maharaj bowls against him will be interesting to watch.