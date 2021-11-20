The second T20I match between India and New Zealand turned out to be quite an interesting affair for the Men in Blue as they sealed the series by 2-0. The Men in Blue walked away with a seven-wicket win against the Kiwis. But here was this one incident that is doing rounds on social media. Jimmy Neesham broke his bat while trying to slog for six. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was handling the bowling duties for India in the 18th over of the match. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Shine As India Seal Series With Dominant Win.

The Kiwi batter was trying to smash it to the fans, but it so happened that he ended up breaking his bat. The batters could not even run for a single. In the first go, it looked as if the ball went flying into the air, but then the replays showed that a piece of the bat went flying. Tim Southee and Trent Boult were at the sidelines and were spotted laughing at the incident. Check out the video below.

Video:

The second T20I match was played at the JCA in Ranchi. India won the toss and elected to bowl first. the Kiwis brought up a total of 153 runs on the board. Glen Philips was the highest scorer for the team as he scored 34 runs on the board. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell were the second-highest contributors for the team as they scored 31 runs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs and 55 runs respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).