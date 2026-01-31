India completed a dominant campaign against New Zealand, securing a 46-run victory in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026 at the Greenfield International Stadium. Powered by a maiden century from Ishan Kishan, India scored a record-equalling team total of 271/5. Despite a defiant 80 from Finn Allen, the visitors were bowled out for 225, thanks to a maiden five-wicket haul from Arshdeep Singh, which saw India clinch the five-T20I series 4-1 just one week before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ishan Kishan Registers Maiden T20I Hundred for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026.

Kishan and Yadav Power India to Record Total

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India overcame a shaky start that saw both openers depart inside the powerplay. The momentum shifted when Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav stitched together a brutal 137-run partnership. Yadav, who crossed the 3,000-run milestone in T20Is during his knock, struck a blistering 63 off 30 balls.

The highlight of the evening, however, was Kishan’s maiden T20I hundred. The left-hander hammered 10 sixes and reached his century in just 42 deliveries. A late-innings cameo from Hardik Pandya (42 off 17) helped India record a T20I total, setting the Black Caps a daunting target of 272. Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Third Indian Batter To Complete 3000 T20I Runs After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.

Arshdeep’s Fifer Halts New Zealand’s Charge

New Zealand’s response was led by Finn Allen, whose aggressive 38-ball 80 kept the visitors abreast of the required run rate in the first ten overs. At 117/1, a major upset seemed plausible until Arshdeep Singh triggered a catastrophic middle-order collapse.

Arshdeep, who had conceded 40 runs in his opening two overs, returned to claim a career-best 5/51. He claimed the vital wickets of Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Kyle Jamieson, effectively ending the contest. Supporting him was Axar Patel, who finished with clinical figures of 3/33, as New Zealand were eventually bundled out for 225 in 19.4 overs.

