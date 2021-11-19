India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the 2nd T20I game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday to seal the three-game series. It was a well-rounded display from Rohit Sharma’s men as they dominated the match to register a comfortable win, their eight over the Black Caps in 19 games. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I 2021. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Highlights.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand got off to a great start as Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell played aggressively but after the former’s dismissal, the Black Caps failed to regain momentum in the game with Indian bowlers restricting them of easy runs. While chasing the score, Rohit Sharma’s team was hardly offered any resistance as they cruised to an easy victory to win the T20I series.

# This is India's fifth consecutive T20I series win in India

# India registered their eighth win over New Zealand in 19 T20Is

# Harshal Patel made his T20I debut for India

# Harshal Patel is the sixth oldest (30y 361d) T20I debutant for India

# Martin Guptill surpassed Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is

# Rohit Sharma has the joint-most 50+ scores (29) in T20Is

# Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul stitch 100-run partnership for the fifth time in T20Is

# KL Rahul scored his 16th T20I fifty

# Rohit Sharma scored his 25th Half-Century in T20 Internationals

With the series already sealed. Both teams will turn their attention to the final game in Kolkata. India will be aiming to record a clean sweep over the Black Caps while New Zealand will be aiming to end the T20I games with a win. Following this, the teams battle against each other in the longest format in a two-match series.

