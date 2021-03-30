Jimmy Neesham and savage comebacks indeed go hand in hand, and the New Zealand all-rounder has proved this yet again. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tried to take a dig at the Kiwi dasher, but he got the taste of his own medicine at the end. It all began after a fan took to Twitter and asked Neesham when he’ll join Mumbai Indians (MI) for VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which gets underway on April 9. Neesham being at his sarcastic best, came up with a hilarious response which left the fans in splits. Jimmy Neesham Shows Excellent Football Skills To Run Out Tamim Iqbal During NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI.

“I’m coming but I’m stuck behind this bloody cargo ship,” tweeted Neesham referring to the Suez Canal incident where a colossal container ship got stuck in the maritime passageway. Like several other Jimmy Neesham’s tweets, this post also got viral in no time, which fans once again hailing the all-rounder’s brilliant sense of humour. Have a look at the tweet. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Neesham At His Sarcastic Best!!

I’m coming but I’m stuck behind this bloody cargo ship https://t.co/ILqK42Yzjg — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 28, 2021

While the Blackcaps star’s cheeky reply impressed the fans, Glenn Maxwell tried to take a dig at Neesham after coming across his latest antics. Notably, Neesham and Maxwell shared dressing rooms for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020 and seem to share a friendly bond. Hence, while reacting to Neesham’s hilarious reply, Maxwell wrote, “Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46.” IPL 2021: Can Glenn Maxwell End Virat Kohli-Led RCB’s Drought in Indian Premier League?

Maxwell Pokes Funny At Neesham!!

Must be hard carrying bags that are 46,44,46 😉 https://t.co/kA6CkNT2l8 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) March 29, 2021

Maxwell referred to the third T20I between New Zealand and Australia last month when he took Neesham to the cleaners. In the 17th over of Australia’s innings, the Aussie dasher smashed the right-arm pacer for four boundaries and two sixes, collecting 28 runs.

Although Maxwell managed to impress many netizens by pulling Neesham’s leg, the Kiwi star eventually had the last laugh. The southpaw reminded Maxwell that New Zealand had ultimately clinched the series 3-2 by sharing a picture of his side with the winners’ trophy. “Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while,” wrote Neesham.

The Kiwi Star Has Last Laugh!!

Haha nah you get used to lifting stuff after a while 😉 https://t.co/bTlzpwIpqT pic.twitter.com/fOO0YmoP87 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2021

As mentioned above, Maxwell and Neesham joined forces last season, but in IPL 2021, they’ll ply trade for different teams. While the Aussie will serve Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the New Zealand star found his new home at Mumbai Indians.

