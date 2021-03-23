Jimmy Neesham pulled off an amazing football-style run-out to dismiss Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal in the NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI match in Christchurch on March 23 (Tuesday). Put to bat first, Bangladesh were going strong despite losing Liton Das in the second over of the innings. Skipper Tamim led from the front and shared an important 85-run partnership with Soumya Sarkar to revive Bangladesh’s innings after the initial setback. The 32-year-old looked set for a 14th ODI century before Neesham cut short his knock with some good footballing skills. IPL 2021: Bangladesh Cricket Board Reconsidering Giving Shakib Al Hasan NOC.

The incident occurred in the 31st over of Bangladesh’s innings. The visitors were looking to reorganise their innings after Sarkar’s dismissal. Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim had stitched a 48-run partnership and were looking to put some impetus on the innings. In the second ball of Neesham’s over, Rahim dropped the ball just near his crease and called Tamim for a quick single, who responded but eventually fell short as Neesham knocked over the bails with some amazing football skills. Take a look at the video of the incident. Amul Celebrates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Partnership As Indian Openers in Latest Topical.

Jimmy Neesham Runs Out Tamim Iqbal With Some Excellent Footwork

Neesham through on goal! It's out. @JimmyNeesh with some fine footwork to break the @BCBtigers partnership. 133/3 now in thee 31st over as the players have a drink. Tamim Iqbal out for 78. Follow play LIVE with @sparknzsport #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/0mmjguWNYd — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 23, 2021

Bangladesh, meanwhile, posted 271/6 after being sent to bat first. Captain Tamim top-scored for the visitors with 78 runs from 108 deliveries. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries. Mithun also scored 73 runs off 57 deliveries to give Bangladesh a good finish while Rahim (34) and Sarkar (32) chipped in with some valuable runs. Mahedi Hasan then picked two wickets to give Bangladesh a good start with the ball. They are already 0-1 down in the three-match ODI series having lost the first match by eight wickets.

