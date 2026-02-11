Australia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 moves into high gear today, Wednesday, 11 February, as the 2021 champions Australia face Ireland in a crucial Group B encounter. The match takes place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, marking Australia's first official outing of the tournament. Led by Mitchell Marsh, Australia enter the competition with several squad changes following the late withdrawals of veteran quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to injury. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Ireland, meanwhile, are looking to recover from a difficult opening-match defeat against co-hosts Sri Lanka and will be eager to pull off another famous upset against the "Baggy Greens."

Where to Watch Australia vs Ireland Live Streaming and Telecast

Broadcasting rights for the 2026 tournament are split across several major regional partners. In a significant shift for Australian viewers, the tournament is being carried exclusively by a digital-first platform.

Region Television Channel Digital Streaming Australia — Amazon Prime Video India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (App & Web) UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket NOW / Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+ New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go / Sky Sport Now Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha / ARY Zapp Global Local Partners ICC.tv (Select territories)

In Australia there is no free-to-air television broadcast for this tournament. However, new users can access the match via Amazon Prime Video’s 30-day free trial. For audio-only coverage, fans can listen for free on ABC Listen and SEN Radio. In Ireland, Sky Sports Cricket remains the primary broadcaster. Fans in the Republic of Ireland can also access highlights via local partners. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

The R. Premadasa Stadium is known for its relatively large boundaries and a surface that historically assists spin as the game progresses. With a 3:00 PM local start, the afternoon heat will be a factor, and the pitch is expected to be at its flattest during the first innings.

Australia's Adam Zampa and Ireland's Ben White are expected to be the key figures in the middle overs. The weather in Colombo is forecast to be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching 30°C, though late afternoon showers are a frequent possibility in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).