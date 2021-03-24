Many eyebrows were raised when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Glenn Maxwell for a staggering INR 14.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) players’ auction. The Australian dasher had a forgettable campaign in IPL 2020 where he managed mere 108 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of just over 100. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) released Maxwell following his disastrous show, and now, the Aussie star will join forces with Virat Kohli in the upcoming season. RCB indeed wanted Maxwell at any cost as they bagged his services after a lengthy bidding war with Chennai Super Kings. The franchise, in fact, had conducted a mock auction to buy Maxwell. However, will the move pay off? RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Predicted First Choice Line-Up.

RCB’s journey in IPL is indeed have been astonishing as they never got the glory despite having several big names. Giants of the game like Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum have donned Bangalore’s jersey. Most of them even have performed well for the franchise but somehow, the title is still elusive for RCB. So, the biggest question is, will Maxwell end the jinx and help Bangalore cross the final hurdle?

The 32-year-old is indeed one of the most destructive batsmen going around who can change the course of the game single-handedly. Maxwell has every shot in his book, and even the best bowlers have become the victim of his carnage. Moreover, the veteran can chip in with his handy off-spins and is a live wire on the field. All these factors make Maxwell a great asset in the T20s but consistency is one area where the batsman struggles. Here’s How RCB Planned to Buy Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

You indeed can’t expect a batsman to score 40-50 runs regularly in T20s and that too at a strike rate of 200. However, as we saw last season, Maxwell didn’t even smash a single six despite playing 13 games. So, what can RCB do to get the best of Maxwell?

Batting BetweenVirat Kohli & AB de Villiers

Fortunately, RCB have two of the best batsmen in modern era in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. During the recently-concluded series against England, the Team India and RCB skipper mentioned that he’ll open the innings in IPL 2021. On the other hand, the Proteas talisman is good enough to deliver at any position. So, it would be best if Maxwell comes after Kohli and before De Villiers.

With Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli being in red-hot form, one can expect RCB to get good opening stands more often than not. Hence, Maxwell wouldn’t be in much pressure when he comes at three or four. Moreover, someone like AB de Villiers coming next in the batting order will further allow the Aussie swashbuckler to play freely. Hence, the Bangalore-based side should use this approach to see Maxwell tormenting the bowlers.

While Kohli, Maxwell and De Villiers will handle mantle in the batting department, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini will operate with the ball. Hence, RCB have everything to thrive in the upcoming tournament. However, they need to bury down the ghosts of the previous season to get the elusive title.

