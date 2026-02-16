In a moment that ignited the home crowd at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday evening, Pathum Nissanka claimed one of the catches of the tournament to dismiss Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell. The athletic effort proved to be the turning point in Match 30 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, halting an Australian charge that had initially threatened a total in excess of 200. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

The dismissal occurred in the 17th over with Australia positioned at 160/4. Maxwell, who had just begun to shift gears with a quick-fire 22 off 14 balls, attempted a trademark flat reverse-sweep against the leg-spin of Dushan Hemantha.

Maxwell appeared to have timed the shot well, but Nissanka, stationed at a wide backward point, anticipated the direction of the hit. Anticipating the trajectory, the Sri Lankan opener leaped vertically and slightly to his left, snatching the ball with both hands while fully extended in mid-air. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Pathum Nissanka Catch Video

𝐍𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐝 😌 Pathum Nissanka defies gravity with an absolute screamer to dismiss Maxwell! 🤯 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SLvAUS | LIVE NOW ➡️https://t.co/J53l5oud0B pic.twitter.com/n7nMhQvtiZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2026

Nissanka’s catch was particularly significant given that he had dropped a difficult chance earlier in the innings. His redemption in the 17th over ensured that Maxwell could not provide the late-innings flourish that has become his hallmark in global tournaments. Australia was eventually bowled out for 181 in exactly 20 overs, a competitive but below-par total considering they were 110/1 at the halfway mark.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

