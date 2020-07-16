Jofra Archer has been dropped from the England team for the 2nd Test against West Indies as the right-arm pacer was found guilty of breaching team's bio-secure protocols. Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period. The Barbados-born pacer will only be eligible to participate in the third and the last match if he’s tested negative. Archer put up an exhibition of fast bowling in the opening game of the series and was expected to replicate his heroics in the second game too. However, he will not feature in the game and his ‘carelessness’ has been slammed by fans. England vs West Indies Live Score of 2nd Test 2020.

Apologising for his actions, Archer said that he has put the whole team management in ‘danger’ along with letting down both the sides. "I am extremely sorry for what I have done. I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," Archer was quoted as per saying by ECB's official website. However, twitterati weren’t amused by Archer’s negligence as the netizens schooled the talismanic pacer. Jofra Archer to Miss Second Test Against West Indies.

Speaking of the England vs West Indies series, Jason Holder and Co won the opening game by four wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three match series. Stakes will be very high on the second game as the visitors have a golden opportunity to clinch the series while it will be a do-or-die encounter for the home side. Nevertheless, England’s regular skipper Joe Root is back for the crucial encounter which will certainly strengthen the side’s batting order while veteran pacer Stuart Broad is set to replace Archer.

