ENG vs WI Live Score Updates: England take on West Indies in the second Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester. West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four wickets. The home side will be looking to bounce back from the defeat and try to draw level in the series. While England will be boosted by the return of captain Joe Root, the hosts will miss out on the services of James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020 Day 1 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

While Anderson and Wood have been rested, Archer breached the bio-secure environment and now have been excluded from the second Test squad. England have not named Archer’s replacement and it means the host will have pick three pacers from Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and uncapped Ollie Robinson. England Playing XI: Jofra Archer to Miss Second Test Against West Indies After Breaching Team's Bio-secure Protocols.

In the batting department, Root will walk into England playing XI in place of Joe Denly. On the other hand, West Indies are likely to go in with an unchanged side. Opening batsman John Campbell suffered a toe injury in the first Test, but he is expected to be fit for this encounter. England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020: Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood and Other Key Players to Watch Out.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson.

