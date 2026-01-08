K Lelremruata, a former cricketer who represented Mizoram in the prestigious Ranji Trophy, tragically collapsed and died recently while playing a local cricket match in Aizawl. The sudden incident, believed to be a cardiac arrest, occurred during a district-level tournament, sending shockwaves through the local sporting community. Author Michael Schumacher Dies at 75; Renowned Biographer's Demise Sparks Social Media Confusion With F1 Legend.

Vice President of Volleyball Federation of India Confirms K Lalremruata's Passing Away

Vawiina boral ta, K. Lalremruata'n game pawimawh tak a khelh laia min boral san ta hi a uiawmin hriatthiam a har hle mai. VRCC (Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club) tana khel mek K. Lalremruata, Maubawk Veng hi Mizoram aiawh pawha lo fehchhuak tawh a ni a, Mizoramah cricket… pic.twitter.com/WLnzkIPjNU — Lalmalsawma Nghaka (@LalmalsawmaN) January 8, 2026

The Incident Unfolds

Eyewitnesses reported that Lelremruata, aged 38, suffered a stroke on the field during a match playing for Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club in a second division screening tournament of the Khaled Memorial. Play was immediately halted as fellow players and officials rushed to his aid. Despite prompt initial assistance from those present, his condition rapidly deteriorated.

K Lelremruata Career Summary

Lelremruata was a well-known figure in Mizoram's cricketing circles. He had previously played for the state in the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class cricket competition, showcasing his talent on a national stage. Lelremruata also featured for Mizoram in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, while playing cricket for several local clubs. Hugh Morris Dies: Former England International and Ex-ECB Chief Passes Away Aged 62.

Community Reacts

News of Lalhmangaiha's death quickly spread, eliciting an outpouring of grief from the sporting fraternity and beyond. The Mizoram Cricket Association (MCA) issued a statement expressing profound sadness over the loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Lalhmangaiha. He was a talented cricketer and a wonderful human being who contributed immensely to Mizoram cricket," stated an MCA official. Tributes have poured in on social media from former teammates, coaches, and fans, remembering his spirit and dedication to the game.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lalmalsawma Nghaka). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).