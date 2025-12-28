New Delhi [India], December 28: Former England opening batter and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Hugh Morris passed away at the age of 62 after a lengthy cancer battle on Sunday, according to ESPNcricinfo. The Cardiff-born cricketer became the Welsh county's youngest ever captain at age 22 before returning to the role later in his career, where he led them to the Sunday League title in 1993, their first trophy in 24 years. Ashes 4th Test 2025-26 AT MCG Concludes in Two Days, Cricket Australia Faces INR 60.6 Crore Revenue Shortfall.

An opening batter, Morris made his Test debut for England against the West Indies at the Birmingham Test in July 1991. He played his final Test match against Sri Lanka at iconic Lord's in August 1991. Overall, he just played three Test matches and six innings, scoring 115 runs at an average of 19.16.

In first-class cricket, Morris amassed 19785 runs in 314 matches and 544 innings at an average of 40.29. Hugh made 53 centuries and 98 half-centuries in the first-class format. In List A cricket, Morris slammed 8606 runs in 274 games and 266 innings at an average of 35.85, with the help of 14 hundreds and 49 fifties.

Morris also served as the England team's managing director from 2007 to 2013 - a period of rare success that encompassed three consecutive Ashes series wins and the World T20 title in 2010.

He also led England A tours to South Africa, the West Indies and Sri Lanka. However, it was his long association with Glamorgan that will provide his most lasting legacy. Morris, who was born in Cardiff in 1963, made his debut for the club when he was just 17 and went on to play for 17 seasons before retiring in triumph as Glamorgan secured the County Championship in 1997. England Breaks 14-Year Drought With Controversial Two-Day Victory in AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025–26.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also paid tribute to Hugh Morris."Really gutted to hear of the passing of teammate and captain Hugh Morris. Baanas, God bless your soul. You were honest in whatever you did, and did a bloody good job. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Respect," Ravi Shastri wrote on X.

Morris, who overcame throat cancer previously, after his diagnosis in 2002, was a patron of Heads Up, a charity which focuses on head and neck cancer, and helped to raise £300,000 over eight years. He was awarded an MBE in 2022 for services to cricket and charity. (ANI)

