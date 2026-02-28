With the conclusion of the 2025–26 season, the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class cricket competition, has crowned its 18th unique champion. The historic victory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) over Karnataka in February 2026 marks a new chapter in the tournament’s 92-year history, proving that the traditional power centres of Indian cricket are facing a formidable challenge from rising regional teams. Jammu and Kashmir Wins Maiden Ranji Trophy Title; Paras Dorga and Co Outplay Karnataka in 2025-26 Final to Become First-Time Champions.
The 2026 Milestone: Jammu & Kashmir’s Maiden Title
The 2025–26 final in Hubballi will be remembered for Jammu & Kashmir’s total dominance. After 67 years of competing in the tournament, J&K secured the title by virtue of a massive 291-run first-innings lead against eight-time winners Karnataka.
Key performances from Shubham Pundir (121) and pace sensation Auqib Nabi, who finished the season with 60 wickets, ensured that the trophy headed to Srinagar for the first time. This victory follows a trend of new champions in the 2020s, including Madhya Pradesh (2022) and Saurashtra (2020). KL Rahul Bowling Video: Star India Batter Showcases Skills As Bowler During J&K and KAR Ranji Trophy Final.
Year-by-Year List of Ranji Trophy Winners
The following table lists every champion since the tournament’s inception in 1934. Note that the 2020–21 season was the only year the tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Season
|Winner
|Season
|Winner
|1934–35
|Bombay
|1981–82
|Delhi
|1935–36
|Bombay
|1982–83
|Karnataka
|1936–37
|Nawanagar
|1983–84
|Bombay
|1937–38
|Hyderabad
|1984–85
|Bombay
|1938–39
|Bengal
|1985–86
|Delhi
|1939–40
|Maharashtra
|1986–87
|Hyderabad
|1940–41
|Maharashtra
|1987–88
|Tamil Nadu
|1941–42
|Bombay
|1988–89
|Delhi
|1942–43
|Baroda
|1989–90
|Bengal
|1943–44
|Western India
|1990–91
|Haryana
|1944–45
|Bombay
|1991–92
|Delhi
|1945–46
|Holkar
|1992–93
|Punjab
|1946–47
|Baroda
|1993–94
|Bombay
|1947–48
|Holkar
|1994–95
|Bombay
|1948–49
|Bombay
|1995–96
|Bombay
|1949–50
|Baroda
|1996–97
|Mumbai
|1950–51
|Holkar
|1997–98
|Karnataka
|1951–52
|Bombay
|1998–99
|Karnataka
|1952–53
|Holkar
|1999–00
|Mumbai
|1953–54
|Bombay
|2000–01
|Baroda
|1954–55
|Madras
|2001–02
|Railways
|1955–56
|Bombay
|2002–03
|Mumbai
|1956–57
|Bombay
|2003–04
|Mumbai
|1957–58
|Baroda
|2004–05
|Railways
|1958–59
|Bombay
|2005–06
|Uttar Pradesh
|1959–60
|Bombay
|2006–07
|Mumbai
|1960–61
|Bombay
|2007–08
|Delhi
|1961–62
|Bombay
|2008–09
|Mumbai
|1962–63
|Bombay
|2009–10
|Mumbai
|1963–64
|Bombay
|2010–11
|Rajasthan
|1964–65
|Bombay
|2011–12
|Rajasthan
|1965–66
|Bombay
|2012–13
|Mumbai
|1966–67
|Bombay
|2013–14
|Karnataka
|1967–68
|Bombay
|2014–15
|Karnataka
|1968–69
|Bombay
|2015–16
|Mumbai
|1969–70
|Bombay
|2016–17
|Gujarat
|1970–71
|Bombay
|2017–18
|Vidarbha
|1971–72
|Bombay
|2018–19
|Vidarbha
|1972–73
|Bombay
|2019–20
|Saurashtra
|1973–74
|Karnataka
|2020–21
|Not Held (COVID-19)
|1974–75
|Bombay
|2021–22
|Madhya Pradesh
|1975–76
|Bombay
|2022–23
|Saurashtra
|1976–77
|Bombay
|2023–24
|Mumbai
|1977–78
|Karnataka
|2024–25
|Vidarbha
|1978–79
|Delhi
|2025–26
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1979–80
|Delhi
|1980–81
|Bombay
Success by Team
While the list of winners has grown, Mumbai continues to hold a record that may never be eclipsed. Their 42 titles represent nearly 46% of all Ranji trophies ever awarded.
-
Mumbai (formerly Bombay): 42 Titles
-
Karnataka (formerly Mysore): 8 Titles
-
Delhi: 7 Titles
-
Baroda: 5 Titles
-
Madhya Pradesh (including Holkar): 5 Titles
-
Vidarbha: 3 Titles
-
Saurashtra: 2 Titles (plus 1 as Nawanagar/Western India)
- Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Title
The 2025–26 season has reaffirmed the Ranji Trophy’s status as the most competitive domestic tournament in the world, with the "Plate" teams of yesterday now standing as the champions of today.
