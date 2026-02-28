With the conclusion of the 2025–26 season, the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class cricket competition, has crowned its 18th unique champion. The historic victory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) over Karnataka in February 2026 marks a new chapter in the tournament’s 92-year history, proving that the traditional power centres of Indian cricket are facing a formidable challenge from rising regional teams. Jammu and Kashmir Wins Maiden Ranji Trophy Title; Paras Dorga and Co Outplay Karnataka in 2025-26 Final to Become First-Time Champions.

The 2026 Milestone: Jammu & Kashmir’s Maiden Title

The 2025–26 final in Hubballi will be remembered for Jammu & Kashmir’s total dominance. After 67 years of competing in the tournament, J&K secured the title by virtue of a massive 291-run first-innings lead against eight-time winners Karnataka.

Key performances from Shubham Pundir (121) and pace sensation Auqib Nabi, who finished the season with 60 wickets, ensured that the trophy headed to Srinagar for the first time. This victory follows a trend of new champions in the 2020s, including Madhya Pradesh (2022) and Saurashtra (2020). KL Rahul Bowling Video: Star India Batter Showcases Skills As Bowler During J&K and KAR Ranji Trophy Final.

Year-by-Year List of Ranji Trophy Winners

The following table lists every champion since the tournament’s inception in 1934. Note that the 2020–21 season was the only year the tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season Winner Season Winner 1934–35 Bombay 1981–82 Delhi 1935–36 Bombay 1982–83 Karnataka 1936–37 Nawanagar 1983–84 Bombay 1937–38 Hyderabad 1984–85 Bombay 1938–39 Bengal 1985–86 Delhi 1939–40 Maharashtra 1986–87 Hyderabad 1940–41 Maharashtra 1987–88 Tamil Nadu 1941–42 Bombay 1988–89 Delhi 1942–43 Baroda 1989–90 Bengal 1943–44 Western India 1990–91 Haryana 1944–45 Bombay 1991–92 Delhi 1945–46 Holkar 1992–93 Punjab 1946–47 Baroda 1993–94 Bombay 1947–48 Holkar 1994–95 Bombay 1948–49 Bombay 1995–96 Bombay 1949–50 Baroda 1996–97 Mumbai 1950–51 Holkar 1997–98 Karnataka 1951–52 Bombay 1998–99 Karnataka 1952–53 Holkar 1999–00 Mumbai 1953–54 Bombay 2000–01 Baroda 1954–55 Madras 2001–02 Railways 1955–56 Bombay 2002–03 Mumbai 1956–57 Bombay 2003–04 Mumbai 1957–58 Baroda 2004–05 Railways 1958–59 Bombay 2005–06 Uttar Pradesh 1959–60 Bombay 2006–07 Mumbai 1960–61 Bombay 2007–08 Delhi 1961–62 Bombay 2008–09 Mumbai 1962–63 Bombay 2009–10 Mumbai 1963–64 Bombay 2010–11 Rajasthan 1964–65 Bombay 2011–12 Rajasthan 1965–66 Bombay 2012–13 Mumbai 1966–67 Bombay 2013–14 Karnataka 1967–68 Bombay 2014–15 Karnataka 1968–69 Bombay 2015–16 Mumbai 1969–70 Bombay 2016–17 Gujarat 1970–71 Bombay 2017–18 Vidarbha 1971–72 Bombay 2018–19 Vidarbha 1972–73 Bombay 2019–20 Saurashtra 1973–74 Karnataka 2020–21 Not Held (COVID-19) 1974–75 Bombay 2021–22 Madhya Pradesh 1975–76 Bombay 2022–23 Saurashtra 1976–77 Bombay 2023–24 Mumbai 1977–78 Karnataka 2024–25 Vidarbha 1978–79 Delhi 2025–26 Jammu & Kashmir 1979–80 Delhi 1980–81 Bombay

Success by Team

While the list of winners has grown, Mumbai continues to hold a record that may never be eclipsed. Their 42 titles represent nearly 46% of all Ranji trophies ever awarded.

Mumbai (formerly Bombay): 42 Titles

Karnataka (formerly Mysore): 8 Titles

Delhi: 7 Titles

Baroda: 5 Titles

Madhya Pradesh (including Holkar): 5 Titles

Vidarbha: 3 Titles

Saurashtra: 2 Titles (plus 1 as Nawanagar/Western India)

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Title

The 2025–26 season has reaffirmed the Ranji Trophy’s status as the most competitive domestic tournament in the world, with the "Plate" teams of yesterday now standing as the champions of today.

