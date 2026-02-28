Karnataka Cricket Team vs Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Live Streaming: The historic Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir reaches its climax on 28 February 2026. Taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the fifth and final day will determine whether the domestic giants Karnataka secure another title or if Jammu and Kashmir complete their fairytale run to a maiden championship. Dr Jitendra Singh Lauds Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Cricket Team; Union MoS Gives Out Best Wishes For Ongoing J&K and KAR Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final.

Regardless of the final result, the 2025-26 season marks a watershed moment for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the guidance of their coaching staff and with support from senior officials, including Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, the team has overcome significant odds to reach the summit clash. Their journey to the final included a clinical semi-final victory and consistent performances from a blend of experienced players and emerging local talent.

How to Watch Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 Live Streaming and Telecast

For fans following the action across India, the final day's play will be available through the following platforms in India:

Feature Details TV Channel Star Sports Khel Live Streaming JioHotstar (App and Website) Day 5 Timings 09:30 AM IST onwards Venue KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubballi

Match Status and Day 5 Outlook

As the match enters its final day, both teams remain in contention in what has been a closely contested encounter. Jammu and Kashmir, making their first-ever appearance in a Ranji Trophy final, have demonstrated remarkable resilience against a seasoned Karnataka side. With the pitch at Ahmedabad expected to offer significant assistance to spinners on the final day, the first session will be critical in deciding the momentum of the game.

