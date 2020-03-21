Kevin Pietersen Praises PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Aggressive’ Leadership Skills in Hindi (See Tweet)

Kevin Pietersen Praises PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Aggressive’ Leadership Skills (Photo Credits: Facebook Twitter)

With the coronavirus pandemic taking the world by storm, people are advised to stay at home and take all the proper precautions and safety measures. In this time of global crisis, several known personalities of different fields are also raising awareness amid the COVID-19 threat. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was also one of the many cricketers who took to Twitter, urging people to be safe. However, he made his tweet in Hindi and many Indian fans were amused by that. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went on to praise Pietersen for his message. Well, the English cricketer was quick to respond towards the PM’s praises and tweeted in hindi yet again, praising Modi’s ‘aggressive’ leadership. PM Narendra Modi Endorses Virat Kohli, Hima Das, Keven Pietersen, Deepak Malik and Other Athletes’ Messages in Raising Awareness About Coronavirus.

“Namaste india Folded hands hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar Two hearts. My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1,” wrote the 2010 T20 World Cup-winner on the micro-blogging website. Modi was impressed seeing Pietersen’s heartfelt message and replied: “Explosive batsmen who've seen teams through crises have something to say to us. We too will come together to fight COVID-19.” PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

Narendra Modi's Praises:

Explosive batsmen who've seen teams through crises have something to say to us. We too will come together to fight COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/vSZCibHvzzhttps://t.co/XPXNhJ0Rlxhttps://t.co/0a7JcT4IVVhttps://t.co/wEIFA6ZehQhttps://t.co/e63GDehTOg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Pietersen, who has been an active user of social media in recent times, was quick to respond towards Modi’s message and praised the latter for his leadership skills. "Shukriya Modi ji , aapki leadership bhi kaafi bispotak hai (Thanks Mr. Modi, your leadership is also very aggressive)," wrote the talismanic batsman.

KP Responds!!

Shukriya Modi ji , aapki leadership bhi kaafi bispotak hai 🙏🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2020

Amid the Coronavirus threat, the Indian prime minister announced a campaign called Janta Curfew in which the people of India are asked to remain at home from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. on March 22 (Sunday). Several Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane also batted for Modi’s initiative and asked the citizens for their cooperation.