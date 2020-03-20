Kevin Pietersen Uses Hindi to Raise Awareness Among Indians Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sent out a special message in Hindi wherein he is urging Indian citizens to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has now turned into a pandemic.

Pietersen's post on Twitter read: "Namaste India, hum sab coronavirus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka. App sabhi ko der sara pyaar" which roughly translates "Greetings India. Everyone is united in the fight against coronavirus and everyone should listen to their government's instructions and stay at home for a few days. This is the time to be smart. Loads of love to everyone." Here’s How KL Rahul is Spending His Time at Home Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video).

Namaste india 🙏 hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar 💕 My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1 🙏🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2020

Pietersen also revealed that he was helped by Indian cricketer Srivats Goswami to put out the message in Hindi.

The 39-year-old played with Goswami during his time with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Around 10,000 people have so far lost their lives across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. In India, four people have died due to COVID-19.