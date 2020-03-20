PM Narendra Modi Endorses Virat Kohli, Hima Das, Keven Pietersen, Deepak Malik and Other Athletes’ Messages in Raising Awareness About Coronavirus

File image of Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and endorsed social media messages by famous athletes in raising awareness about coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Modi appealed people to unite in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Modi used #IndiaFightsCorona in all his tweets as he shared posts of sports personalities like Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, sprinter Hima Das, PT Usha. Besides these, PM Modi mentioned tweets from Saina Nehwal, Mahesh Bhupathi and other celebrities from the sports field. Kevin Pietersen Uses Hindi to Raise Awareness Among Indians Over Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Prime Minister also shared former England batsman Kevin Pietersen’s message. KP had tweeted in Hindi to raise awareness about coronavirus. Modi also shared Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri’s post.

PM Modi's Tweet Mentioning Messages from Cricketers

Explosive batsmen who've seen teams through crises have something to say to us. We too will come together to fight COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/vSZCibHvzzhttps://t.co/XPXNhJ0Rlxhttps://t.co/0a7JcT4IVVhttps://t.co/wEIFA6ZehQhttps://t.co/e63GDehTOg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

And One Mentioning Sprinters As Well

Lightning quick runners from different generations who have made the nation proud are appealing to the nation to come together for #IndiaFightsCorona. Let us do so.https://t.co/S6Bv8LwskIhttps://t.co/wkJxiQD46v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Coach and Commentator's

Athletes and Achievers

Athletes and achievers from various sports are raising awareness about the nation’s battle against Coronavirus. Let us take it to heart and keep Corona out! #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/kBwZoDJ9bQhttps://t.co/e6WWEwygTJhttps://t.co/AKsTUrWYGihttps://t.co/z5WuAtQHl7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Modi Mentioning Shuttlers

Let us heed these important words of our champion shuttlers. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/oLNZSoYMoIhttps://t.co/HyVzkS03Qt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

And From Tennis As Well

Whether it is forehand or backhand, the battle against Coronavirus begins with clean hands. Thanks Mahesh and Sumit, for motivating the nation at this important moment. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/gMA6ZVTayohttps://t.co/t5YhnLavXl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

The fears regarding coronavirus pandemic are growing day by day with some countries reporting higher death rates as well. In India, the situation seems to be under control as of now, but the general public has been advised to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings. Section-144 has been imposed in many Indian cities to stop people from gathering. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

In his address to the nation on March 19 evening, PM Modi appealed people to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. He requested people to stay indoors and follow the instructions.