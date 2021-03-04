Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs welcomed Kieron Pollard to the 6 sixes club after the West Indies captain became only the third man to smash six 6s in international cricket. Pollard achieved the feat in the sixth over of West Indies’ 132-run chase when he smacked Akila Dananjaya for six successive maximums during the West Indies vs Sri Lanka first T20I match in Antigua. Gibbs was the first cricketer to score six sixes in international cricket while Yuvraj and Pollard are two cricketers to record the feat in T20I cricket. Kieron Pollard, After Hitting Six 6s in an Over, Says ‘It Was Important To Be Positive and Play Your Shots on That Pitch’.

Gibbs had reached the milestone against Netherlands at the 2007 ODI cricket World Cup while Yuvraj achieved it against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Pollard got there on March 4 (Thursday) joining the other two in an exclusive list. Dananjaya, who was the bowler smashed, had taken a hat-trick in his previous over. Akila Dananjaya Scripts History With Hat-Trick Against West Indies in WI vs SL 1st T20I Match.

“Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!” Yuvraj tweeted welcoming Pollard to the six sixes club. “March a popular month for hitting 6x6s 16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55,” Gibbs Tweeted. The former South African batsman had earlier shared how all three had played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL at different stages of their careers. Take a look at Yuvraj and Gibbs’ posts.

Yuvraj Singh Welcomes Kieron Pollard to 6 Sixes Club

Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!⭐️ 🌟 ⭐️🌟⭐️🌟 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2021

Herschelle Gibbs Congratulates Kieron Pollard

March a popular month for hitting 6x6s 16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55 👊 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 4, 2021

Gibbs had made history when he smashed Netherlands’ Dan van Bunge for six 6s during the South Africa vs Netherlands group match at the 2007 cricket World Cup. He achieved the feat on March 16 in 2007 making him the first-ever to score 6 sixes in international cricket.

Six months later Yuvraj joined him when the southpaw smashed Stuart Broad for six 6s during the India vs England match at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. Gibbs had achieved his feat in ODIs while Yuvraj did it in T20Is. Pollard became the third man in international cricket and second in T20Is to smash six sixes in an over.

