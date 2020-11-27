Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell had a gala time on the field in the first innings of India vs Australia 1st ODI, 2020. Steve Smith scored 105 runs from 66 balls whereas, Glenn Maxwell roared into form with a stunning cameo of 45 runs from 19 deliveries. Maxwell who had been under the scanner for his form was seen hitting tall sixes and looked extremely comfortable. Now the IPL franchises are also keeping a tab on the match and have been posting updates about the same. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals had a light banter on this occasion. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

It was RR who initiated a conversation as they spoke about Glenn Maxwell slamming tall sixes. KXIP too responded to the same and reminded them that Smith had scored a century. The banter soon caught the attention of the netizens the conversation emerged as one of the top trends on social media. Rajasthan Royals is known for its cheeky tweets and they surely lived up to the expectation. Check out their social media banter below:

The fans were quite amused with the same and it garnered hilarious reactions as they lauded the admins of both pages. The Australians made 375 runs in the first innings and India had a flying start. However, Mayank Agarwal departed after a short cameo. At the time of writing the story, India had lost one wicket and was on the score of 65 runs.

