IND vs AUS Live Updates and Commentary: International cricket makes a return in Australia after the coronavirus pandemic. It also marks the return of Indian cricket team in action. Australia, however, were seen in action in September. The Virat Kohli and co will be keen to do well as they take field after a gap of almost 290 days. Meanwhile, stay tuned for India vs Australia 1st ODI live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2020 on DD Sports, SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Watch Free Live Telecast of India vs Australia on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 begins with the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, the first of which will be played today (November 27). After the ODI series, the two teams will face-off in the three-match T20I series and four-match Test series. It is going to be a long tour for India and they would want to start on a positive note.

Meanwhile, India will be without the services of opening batsman Rohit Sharma. And the management made a late addition to the ODI squad by including fast bowler T Natarajan. Is India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams.