Veteran sports journalist Kishore Bhimani passed away on the morning of October 15, 2020 (Thursday) due to coronavirus. It is understood that Bhimani was hospitalized at the Woodland Hospital in Kolkata for the past month after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Kishore Bhimani was one of the most renowned and respected journalists in the country.

In 2013, Kishore Bhimani received a lifetime achievement award for his decades-long contribution in the fields of media and commentary. After his passing several people on social media expressed their grief and paid their tribute to the veteran sports journalist.

Sincere condolences @gbhimani Ritadi and the family. Kishoreda was one of his kind. Always will remember with fondness our many many interactions. A pioneer of sorts gone. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 15, 2020

Farewell Kishore Bhimani. Cricket journalist and a true lover of #Kolkata — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) October 15, 2020

Kishore Bhimani. Rest in Peace. Sir. pic.twitter.com/4PVy5LXePy — Indranil Roy (@indraroy) October 15, 2020

Former Indian cricketer and current national team coach, Ravi Shastri, had presented Kishore Bhimani H&G Clinic Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2013. ‘I remember how spot-on were his comments. He had once slammed me for a wrong shot on crease during a test in Eden Gardens and the same evening we shared drinks at his residence. And our ties remain so till this date,’ said Shastri.

While receiving the lifetime award Bhimani had an interesting take which showed the passion he had towards journalism. ‘It is believed that journalists should not be bestowed with awards as they can’t take sides and favours. But this award is different. I owe this to my countless friends in sports and other fraternity.’ Kishore Bhimani has also written a book called ‘The Accidental Goodman’.

