Charlie Kirk, the high-profile American right-wing conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated during a campus debate at Utah Valley University, sparking shockwaves nationwide and prompting a resurgence of viral clips capturing his most memorable confrontations with college students. Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025, while hosting his “Prove Me Wrong” debate event on the university’s Orem campus. He was 31. As news of the “political assassination” spread, tributes began circulating alongside highlight reels from Charlie Kirk's signature college tour debates, where he often responded sharply to critical questions from liberal students and campus activists.

Charlie Kirk was renowned for his “Prove Me Wrong” table, which invited critics to the front of the line for public exchanges, often resulting in combative but highly watched video content. A highlight from his final event, now going viral, depicts Kirk engaged in debate about transgender individuals and mass shootings, just moments before the shot was fired. His untimely death led to renewed circulation of viral moments from his many campus debates, particularly those in which he was challenged on issues such as free speech, gun rights, immigration and gender identity by progressive students. Clips exploding across social media show Kirk’s sharp rhetoric and confident comebacks, winning praise from conservative followers and fueling controversy across the ideological spectrum. Charlie Kirk Assassination: American Flags To Be Flown at Half-Mast Till September 14 in Memory of Conservative Political Activist.

'A Woman Is Someone Who Identifies as a Woman' Is Not a Definition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776)

Girl Voluntarily Comes Up To Debate Charlie Kirk and Also Flashes Her Ni**les - Here’s What Happened Next!

Biology 101 With Charlie Kirk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turning Point USA (@turningpointusa)

This English Major Student Named 'Harry Potter' as One of His Favourite Jane Austen Books!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Easton Simpson (@es.imps)

When Did 'What Is A Woman' Become Such a Difficult Question to Answer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776)

Not Today, Satan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776)

Kirk is remembered among his followers and allies for his ability to “win with facts” against combative audiences and galvanise conservative students nationwide. The endurance of his viral campus moments underscores how debates over free speech and ideological clashes will remain central to American college life long after his passing. Kirk's sad demise is drawing statements of grief and condemnation from public officials, including US President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

