KKR Share Andre Russell’s Photo of Practicing With Mask, Ask Fans to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare

Andre Russell (Photo Credits : Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has certainly taken the sporting world by storm and hence, many cricket tournaments and series also came to a halt. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is under the clouds due to epidemic. In fact, the disease is spreading worldwide and affecting people all around the globe. In this time of crisis, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shared an important message with the fans, sharing Andre Russell's picture with a safety mask. Well, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise certainly want their fans to take all the precautions. So, no one gets affected. Here's How New IPL 2020 Schedule and Format Could Look Like Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

“Strength, Intensity, Grit. Stay safe & keep on the hustle,” read the caption of Russell's snap shared by KKR on the micro-blogging website. The picture is from the practice sessions of the 2018 edition of the tournament when the Caribbean all-rounder was spotted practising with a mask on at the Eden Gardens in order to avoid air pollution. With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading rapidly, people are insisted to wear such masks and the Kolkata-based team shared that message only.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was supposed to get underway on March 29 with a match between Chennai Super Kings. However, the disease forced the tournament to get suspended till April 15. Well, the tournament is certainly expected to get shortened up which means fans could well witness a completely new format of the gala tournament.