Kolkata Knight Riders have unveiled their new team bus ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR unveiled their new team bus on social media for the fans. The bus was not only a tribute to the fans but also carried posters of some players from the KKR squad. It also had KKR’s slogan for IPL 2020 written on it. The Kolkata-based franchise launched the team’s new wheels and said it has finally arrived. KKR begin their IPL 13 journey against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23. They will play most of their group matches in Abu Dhabi. KKR IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

KKR captioned the picture as “Our new wheels for the season have arrived!” The KKR team bus has posters of captain Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine. All players are wearing the new KKR jersey in the poster. The bus also had the team slogan for IPL 2020 “Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai” written on it. Team KKR Key Players for IPL 2020: Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR Unveil New Team Bus for IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR, meanwhile, will be chasing their third IPL title this season. They won the trophy in 2012 and 2014 but have failed to play the final even once in the last five seasons. KKR failed to reach the playoffs last season and finished fifth after losing out to Sunrisers Hyderabad on net run-rate. They will hope this time they can aim for the title glory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).