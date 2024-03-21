The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. In the last season of the competition, RCB were unable to make it to the playoffs. CSK on the other hand eased passed the playoffs stage and went on to win the tournament last year. RCB have now even changed their name as well and they have made a significant change in their jersey as well. Now their jersey consists of blue and red colours majorly with some golden touch. Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces MS Dhoni As CSK Captain Ahead of IPL 2024.

There can be some worries for CSK as some of their 1st team players are injured and won't be able to feature in the tournament. RCB on the other hand with their explosive batting lineup. Both sides have capable bowlers and with young guns coming in the fielding units are very well too. MS Dhoni is no more the CSK captain but still brings a lot more on the field for the team as he can make many decisions behind the wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad as a new captain will be interesting to see can bring what to the CSK squad.

Chennai Weather Report

Expected weather in Chennai at the time of CSK vs RCB match (Source; Accuweather)

Good news for fans as there are now signs of rain at the time of IPL 2024 Match 1 between CSK and RCB. The temperature will vary between 29 and 30 degrees Celsius. The people who will be turning up to watch the match live in the stadium will be feeling lucky as there are no chances of the rain. IPL 2024 Season Preview: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma in Spotlight As Indian Premier League Season 17 on the Horizon.

M A Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

Talking about the pitch in Chennai it is going to be a fresh pitch because it is the first game of the season. It is a challenging pitch for both batsmen and bowlers. Spinners will play a major role for both the teams. Whose spinners will perform will have higher chances of winning the match. The ball here tends to turn sharply which thus makes it difficult for the batsmen to play their shots comfortably.

