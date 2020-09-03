Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders have traditionally been a flamboyant franchisee in the league with two championships under their belt. Outside the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, they are the one club that are always considered as a title favourite owing to the quality players they have in their ranks. Last season was a disappointment for them as they finished fifth on the points table. With the new season of IPL days away in the UAE, KKR are gearing up for improved showing in the COVID hit 2020 campaign. Here we look at the five players that can define the season for KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Dinesh Karthik’s KKR.

Kuldeep Yadav

The man whose passion for his team saw him reduced to tears last years after a brutal onslaught by Moeen Ali last year in one of the games, is an asset for this team. One of the rare chinaman bowlers in international cricket, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to have a very important role on the tracks in UAE which will aid his spin.

Andre Russell

The Most Valuable Player in the Kolkata Knight Riders side by a long margin, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell one guy capable of smashing every ball out of the park. He strengthens the middle order for KKR, chipping in with valuable runs while remaining a decent bowling option as well. He scored 510 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 204 last season. KKR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Tom Banton

New kid on the block, Tom Banton was a revelation for Somerset in the Vitality T20 blast and is now doing wonders for England in the national team. At 21, he is just starting to shine at the highest level but it is difficult to say that when we watch his hit those audacious reverse bat sixes. He will be in the scheme of thing for KKR who would love to have an aggressive opener in the team.

Dinesh Karthik

Veteran wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik had an ordinary 2019 campaign with the bat, scoring 253 runs at an average of 31. It was a sub-par performance compared to the high standards he has set. This season all eyes will be on his captaincy skills along with his batting with KKR looking to rise from the average performance last season. Most Followed IPL Team on Instagram: MI, CSK, RCB, KKR and Others, Here Are Rankings Of Indian Premier League 2020 Franchises Based on Followers.

Sunil Narine

Talking about KKR will be incomplete without the mention of Sunil Narine who rose to prominence in world cricket back in 2014. He has gradually developed himself into a skilled all-rounder, participating in T20 leagues around the world. He has had some action under his belt in the 2020 CPL which should help him in UAE.

Dark Horse: Nitish Rana

The left-handed batsman has some IPL experience under his belt. He has played 46 matches and has a strike-rate of 134.61. With his aggressive style of batting, Nitish can prove a draw horse for the Knight Riders.

KKR have well balanced squad and it is now down to coach Brendon McCullum to get the best out of this team. If their young Indian players perform consistently, they have a good chance of securing their third title.

