Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Even though the start dates of IPL 2020 were already announced by the cricket board, it was yet to announce the IPL 2020 full schedule with timetable. And now the IPL 2020 schedule is out. As per the official IPL 2020 fixtures, last season finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will battle it out in the season opener. Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2020 campaign begins on September 23, 2020 against Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Dinesh Karthik’s KKR

Meanwhile, KKR’s IPL 2020 first-round matches end on November 1, 2020 with a match against Rajasthan Royals. The Dinesh Karthik-led side finished fifth in the IPL 2019 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Knight Riders will play most of their matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR Full Schedule in PDF.

Check Out IPL 2020 Schedule

KKR Squad for IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik (c), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Andre Russell, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Chris Green.

The two-time IPL winners will be looking for their first title under Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy. Knight Riders happens to be one of the mercurial sides of the IPL and on their day they can beat anyone.

