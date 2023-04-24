Chennai Super Kings continued their fine form as they marched to the top of the Indian Premier League 2023 points table with an impressive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 23. It was a Kolkata Knight Riders home game for sure but the whole of Eden Gardens was covered in a sea of yellow. Fans had flocked to the ground with posters for MS Dhoni as the fans showered love on the CSK captain. And Chennai Super Kings repaid the cheers and love by the fans as they thrashed the Knight Riders by 49 runs after amassing a mammoth total of 235/4, having been put to bat first. The CSK opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were sensational once again and so was Ajinkya Rahane, who continued to reinvent himself this season in the IPL. The right-hander played with freedom and aggression as he, alongside Shivam Dube, took apart the KKR bowling attack, which was very poor, to say the least. Dhoni Review System!' Fans React After MS Dhoni Takes Successful Review for No Ball During KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Apart from Suyash Sharma, none of the KKR bowlers could find a way to tackle the CSK batters. Kulwant Khejroliya did end up with two wickets, but it was at the cost of conceding 44 runs. CSK managed to post the highest total at Eden Gardens and in IPL 2023 so far and it would have required a mammoth effort from the Knight Riders if they were to get anywhere near to this total. And if the bowling was poor, the start of their batting effort was more flawed with the hosts losing two wickets for just a run on the board. Jason Roy, their designated opener, did not open the innings because of an injury he sustained in the first innings but by the time he came out to bat, it was already an uphill and impossible task. Still, the Englishman tried his best with a 19-ball half-century as he and Rinku Singh (53*) were the only bright lights in a disappointing batting show. It was KKR’s fourth defeat of the season and it has left the Knights with more questions than answers as they languish in the bottom half of the table. . IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Devon Conway scored his fourth consecutive fifty in IPL 2023, becoming ninth in the list of batters with the most successive 50+ scores.

#Shivam Dube hit the fastest IPL fifty for CSK (20 balls).

#Ajinkya Rahane scored his second half-century of IPL 2023.

#CSK managed to score their third-highest total in IPL history.

#This was also the highest total at Eden Gardens.

#Ajinkya Rahane has a strike rate of 199.04--the highest by a batter in IPL 2023 (minimum 100 runs).

#KKR have lost 17 wickets in the powerplay this season--the most by a team.

#Jason Roy hit the second-fastest fifty in IPL 2023 (19 balls).

#421 runs were scored in the game, the third-highest match aggregate in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings will now head to Jaipur with a lot of confidence when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture on April 27. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have a lot of work to do when they head to Bengaluru to face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 01:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).