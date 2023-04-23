Fans on Twitter were absolutely ecstatic after MS Dhoni once again pulled off a successful review during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023. The CSK skipper walked in to the bat in the last over and was greeted with a waist-high no ball. The umpire did not signal a no-ball instantly and Dhoni opted for a review. TV replays then showed that the ball was waist-high and the Dhoni Review System, once again proved to be successful! Following this successive review, fans were elated and took to Twitter to react.

