Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling eight-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 23. Chasing 157 to win, KKR lost a flurry of wickets at the top. Andre Russell, who took four wickets in one over, tried his best with a fighting 48 off 25 deliveries but it was not enough as Hardik Pandya's side sat on top of the points table.

