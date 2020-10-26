26 Oct, 18:47 (IST) KKR vs KXIP Live Score Updates IPL 2020 Hello and welcome to our updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab clash in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. This game is a potential playoff encounter as the winner will be at the best place to secure a berth in playoffs. Meanwhile, stay tuned as toss coming up your way....

KKR vs KXIP Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders are meeting Kings XI Punjab in the unofficial playoff of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26. With Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to take the top three spots in final team standings and Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad all but out of the final four contentions. Either KKR or KXIP will most likely take the fourth spot, and the upcoming encounter could well decide the fate of both teams. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of KKR vs KXIP match. KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 46 Preview.

With six wins from 11 games, KKR are placed at fourth position in the team standings with 12 points while KXIP are currently at the fifth spot with 10 points. However, Punjab’s net run rate is way better than that of Kolkata, which means they will finish higher even if both teams have equal points at last. Nevertheless, the net run rate will not even come into play if KKR defeat Punjab. All these factors make the upcoming contest crucial for both teams. KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

Punjab are currently on a four-match winning streak and will take the field with a lot of confidence. With KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran in the ranks, their batting line-up was already a spectacular job. However, their bowlers made a mark in their previous outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, KKR are also coming off an emphatic victory against Delhi Capitals and will be determined to extend their winning run.

Notably, KKR snatched a one-run victory from the jaws of defeat when these two sides met earlier in the tournament. However, a lot has changed since that game, and it will be interesting to see if KKR will again come on top or Punjab will topple them at the fourth position.

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth