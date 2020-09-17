Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will contest for their third title in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The Shah Rukh Khan-owned team has been performing decently in the last few seasons, reaching playoffs thrice in the previous four editions. However, the Dinesh Karthik-led side needs to put an even better show to get the glory in UAE. Notably, 2014 was the only previous year when some IPL matches took place in UAE and KKR eventually won the tournament. Well, the fact should give a lot of confidence to the Knight Riders, but it will be interesting to see if they can replicate their heroics or not. KKR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, KKR lifted the IPL title in 2012 and 2014. Since then, they have come close to the glory several times but failed to cross the final few hurdles. However, fans and cricket pundits again have high expectations from KKR. With a right blend of youth and experience in their current team, Dinesh Karthik and Co can be a great threat for opposition teams, but selecting the initial will undoubtedly be challenging. KKR will start their IPL 2020 campaign against four-time winners Mumbai Indians on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at KKR’s likely XI for the opening match. Team KKR Key Players for IPL 2020: Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Other Cricketers to Watch Out.

Openers: As Chris Lynn has been traded to Mumbai Indians, KKR will have to select a new opening combination for the upcoming season. West Indies’ all-rounder Sunil Narine will continue to start the innings, and Shubman Gill is most likely to partner him. The Indian youngster has been performing consistently in domestic circuit and IPL in the last few years and will like to make a mark in IPL 2020 too. On the other hand, Narine was in red-hot form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League 2020.

Middle Order: Nitish Rana has done well for KKR in the last few seasons and is the perfect man to come out at number three. Along with playing big hits, Rana can also bowl a few overs if needed. KKR’s comeback man and England captain Eoin Morgan will come out at number four and will be the pillar of the side’s batting line-up. Skipper Dinesh Karthik will play at number five to give his side a good finish. Needless to say, he’ll keep wickets for the side. With Rinku Singh and Rahul Tripathi in the ranks, competition for the number six spot is tough but the former is likely to get the place due to his big-hitting abilities.

All-Rounders: Along with opening the innings, Sunil Narine will also have the onus to strike with the ball in IPL 2020. The mysterious off-spinner comes with a plethora of experience, and he’ll surely love bowling in the slow pitches of UAE. Andre Russell will be the other all-rounder in the side. The dasher has demolished many bowling line-ups in the past and will be determined to showcase his blitzes in UAE too.

Bowlers: KKR’s record signing Pat Cummins will handle the mantle in the pace bowling department. The Aussie speedster can set the speed gun on fire and is expected to possess a great challenge for the opposing batsmen. Kuldeep Yadav will be the other spinner in the team, and his experience of playing in UAE will surely come in handy. The last two spots are likely to be taken by two Indian pacers. Prasidh Krishna will surely be the one while Shivam Mavi is expected to be the final name in the XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI Against Mumbai Indians: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi.

Watch: KKR Team Profile IPL 2020

The side certainly looks balanced in all the departments, but they have to come together as a unity to get the glory for the third time. However, getting off to a winning start against Mumbai Indians will surely take some beating.

