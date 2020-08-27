Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their quest for the third IPL title when the competition begins in September later this year. The latest edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in the United Arab Emirates, and the last time the cash-rich league was played in the gulf country, it was KKR who emerged as the winners. So with the competition once again taking place outside India, the Kolkata team will fancy their chances. KKR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kolkata Knight Riders Team Led by Dinesh Karthik for Indian Premier League Season 13.

KKR are the third-most successful team in the competition and have added more reinforcements during the Players Auction which took place in December last month. The two-time champions brought in England’s World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan and have also added the likes of Tom Banton, Chris Green and Pat Cummins to their squad. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

With exciting young blood and some experienced heads among the KRR squad, the Dinesh Karthik-led side will be hoping of securing yet another trophy for their already impressive cabinet.

Key Players

Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Tom Banton, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Shubhman Gill, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell are some of the top players for Kolkata Knight Riders and will play an important role this season as well.

KKR Record in Previous Seasons

Season Point Table Finish Final Finish 2008 6th 6th 2009 8th 8th 2010 8th 8th 2011 4th Play-Offs 2012 1st Winners 2013 7th 7th 2014 1st Winners 2015 5th 5th 2016 4th Play-Offs 2017 4th Play-Offs 2018 4th Play-Offs 2019 5th 5th

KKR Squad For IPL 2020

Domestic: Dinesh Karthik (c), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik. Overseas: Andre Russell, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Chris Green.

KKR Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders have played 173 matches in the Indian Premier League out if which they have won 92 games and lost 82. KKR have also been a part of three tie matches and four no results. The two-time champions have a win percentage of 51.86.

Most Runs and Wickets For KKR

Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-scorer for KKR in the history of the competition. In 208 innings the Delhi-born batsman ha scored 3,035 runs with an average of 31.61. Sunil Narine is the franchises highest wicket-taker in the competition with 122 scalps in 110 matches.

