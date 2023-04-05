In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number nine, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 will start at 07:30 pm IST. This is the first home game of the season for Knight Riders and the Nitish Rana-led side will be looking to open their winning account. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for RR vs PBKS fantasy team tips and suggestions. KKR vs RCB, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens Stadium.

KKR and RCB had contrasting outcomes in their season’s opening fixture. While KKR lost to Punjab Kings in an away game, RCB defeated Mumbai Indians at home in a convincing victory. RCB starts as favourites as KKR is struggling with the absence of key players like Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan.

KKR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) can be our picks as wicket-keepers for KKR vs RCB fantasy team.

KKR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB) and Nitish Rana (KKR) can be picked as batsmen in your KKR vs RCB Dream11 team.

KKR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the KKR vs RCB we will go with four all-rounders- Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Michael Bracewell (RCB) in our Dream11 fantasy team.

KKR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (RCB) and Shardul Thakur (KKR) can be the bowlers in your KKR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team. IPL 2023: KKR Sign Jason Roy As Shakib Al Hasan's Replacement.

KKR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR), Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Nitish Rana (KKR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Michael Bracewell (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Shardul Thakur (KKR).

Michael Bracewell (RCB) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team KKR vs RCB whereas Virat Kohli (RCB) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).