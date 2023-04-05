Kolkata Knight Riders have officially roped in opener Jason Roy for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The English batter will be replacing Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the KKR squad, who has already confirmed his unavailability. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been also ruled out from the IPL 2023 according to a statement from IPL. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Entire IPL 2023 and WTC Final, KKR and India Cricket Team Batter To Undergo Surgery Abroad.

KKR Sign Jason Roy As Replacement of Shakib Al Hasan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)